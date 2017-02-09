Conservative challenge to Obama immigration orders comes back to haunt Trump

The liberal states that challenged President Trump's travel ban got an important, although unintended, legal boost from conservatives who challenged one of President Obama's major immigration programs.

When a federal judge in Seattle blocked Trump from enforcing his immigration executive order, he gave his stay nationwide effect. Lawyers for the administration argued that the judge's decision should be limited to just the two states which had brought the challenge -- Washington and Minnesota.

But the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, in deciding to keep Trump's order on hold, rejected that argument. The judge's order should apply across the country, they said, because the government needs to have a "uniform immigration law" in all 50 states.

To support that part of the ruling, the three-judge 9th Circuit panel cited a decision in 2015 from the 5th Circuit. That court had ruled against an Obama administration program that tried to shield from deportation several hundred thousand parents of young people who had arrived in the U.S. illegally while they were children.

Texas, which successfully sued to block Obama's so-called DAPA program, had argued that its suit should have nationwide effect, and the 5th Circuit had agreed, citing the need for uniformity.

The Supreme Court, on a 4-4 vote, upheld that ruling in 2016.