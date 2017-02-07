Court questions whether Trump's travel ban amounts to anti-Muslim discrimination

From left: Judge Richard R. Clifton, shown in 2002, Judge William Canby, shown in 2015, and Judge Michelle T. Friedland, shown in 2014, serve on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

For several consecutive minutes during Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell's arguments at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, judges repeatedly prodded Purcell on whether President's Trump's travel ban amounted to anti-Muslim discrimination.

"The seven countries encompass only a relatively small percentage of Muslims," said Judge Richard Clifton, an appointee of George W. Bush, said at one point.

"I have trouble understanding we're supposed to infer religious animus," said Judge William Canby, appointed by Jimmy Carter, at another point.

During the arguments, Clifton asked Purcell how the ban could be seen as anti-Muslim if it only impacted a subset of Muslims.

"To prove religious discrimination we do not need to prove this order harms only Muslims… or every Muslim," said Purcell, pointing to the president's past public statements on a "Muslim ban" and preference for Christian refugees..

Clifton asked if the travel ban was the specific "shutdown" of all Muslim immigration that Trump had promised during his campaign.

"No," said Purcell.