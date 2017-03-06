Gold Star father Khizr Khan has canceled a scheduled speech in Toronto after being told his "travel privileges are being reviewed," according to the event organizer.

Khan, who has lived in the U.S. since 1980 and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, was scheduled to speak Tuesday at a luncheon hosted by the Toronto-based organization Ramsay Talks.

The two-hour event was slated to include a presentation and question-and-answer session on "what we can do about the appalling turn of events in Washington -- so that we don’t all end up sacrificing everything," according to the organizer.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Khan said he was not told why his travel status was under review.

"This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad," he said, according to the statement. "I have not been given any reason as to why. I am grateful for your support and look forward to visiting Toronto in the near future."