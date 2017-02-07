Here's an early look at how questioning went in the appeals court review of Trump's immigration ban

Judge Richard R. Clifton, shown in 2002, from left; Judge William Canby, shown in 2015; and Judge Michelle T. Friedland, shown in 2014, sit on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

A federal appeals court panel reviewing President Trump’s controversial limits on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries appeared inclined Tuesday to rule that two states had the right to challenge the ban.

During a hearing that lasted over an hour, at least two of the three judges on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel expressed skepticism over the Trump administration’s arguments.

The court is considering the government’s appeal of a federal judge’s order temporarily preventing enforcement of the travel ban, which blocks admissions from seven predominantly Muslim countries to help protect against terrorism.