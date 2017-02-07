The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and Washington state over a moratorium on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim counties. Now, they've taken the case under submission .
- Trump's words on Muslims come to bite back him
- Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely
- Meet the three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban
- Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the executive order
Here's an early look at how questioning went in the appeals court review of Trump's immigration ban
|Maura Dolan
A federal appeals court panel reviewing President Trump’s controversial limits on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries appeared inclined Tuesday to rule that two states had the right to challenge the ban.
During a hearing that lasted over an hour, at least two of the three judges on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel expressed skepticism over the Trump administration’s arguments.
The court is considering the government’s appeal of a federal judge’s order temporarily preventing enforcement of the travel ban, which blocks admissions from seven predominantly Muslim countries to help protect against terrorism.