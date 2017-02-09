The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump on his court losses: '3-0'
|Matt Pearce
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to deliver a burn against President Trump on Thursday over his defeat in court:
Clinton was presumably referring to the unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Eric Holder, the former U.S. attorney general under President Obama, also weighed in with a "3-0." He added the hashtag #thankyousally and a photo of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, whom Trump fired after she refused to defend the travel ban.