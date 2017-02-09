Hillary Clinton trolls Trump on his court losses: '3-0'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to deliver a burn against President Trump on Thursday over his defeat in court:

Clinton was presumably referring to the unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Eric Holder, the former U.S. attorney general under President Obama, also weighed in with a "3-0." He added the hashtag #thankyousally and a photo of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, whom Trump fired after she refused to defend the travel ban.