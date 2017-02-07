The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and a Washington state fighting for and against Trump's travel ban. Stay tuned for further analysis.
- Trump's words on Muslims come to bite back at him
- Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely
- The three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban
- Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against Trump's move
U.S. 9th Circuit judges appear to agree that states have standing to challenge travel ban
|David Savage
A panel of U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges pushed back on the notion that the state of Washington should not be allowed to sue on behalf of its resident immigrants to block President Trump's travel ban.
They noted that the Supreme Court recently recognized that a wife could sue on behalf of her husband, an Afghan who was denied a visa to join her in the United States.
"His wife was allowed to sue,” said Judge William Canby, referring to the case Kerry vs. Din.
The exchange strongly suggests the judges believe the legal claim filed by Washington state lawyers will not be thrown out on standing.