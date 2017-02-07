More than 50,000 are listening to 9th Circuit oral arguments

What to expect today in the legal fight over President Trump's order to block all refugees from around the world and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries:

There has been a flurry of lawsuits as the appeals court decides whether Trump's immigration ban will be enforced. It currently is not.

The law backs a president's power on immigration. Here's where the travel ban differs.

Homeland Security secretary: The chaotic rollout of Trump's travel ban is "all on me."

Trump vows to keep fighting for 'common sense' travel ban

