The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
Ruling sends a message, UCI Law School dean says: 'No one, not even the president, is above the law'
UC Irvine Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky said he thought the most important part of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling on President Trump's travel ban dealt with Trump’s claim that his executive order could not be reviewed by the courts.
The 9th Circuit judges firmly rejected that argument, calling it "contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy.”
The law professor said the 9th Circuit reaffirmed "the most basic aspect of the rule of law: No one, not even the president, is above the law, and it is the role of the courts always to review the constitutionality of government actions."