The 3 judges deciding whether to restore Trump's travel ban

From left: Judge Richard R. Clifton, shown in 2002, Judge William Canby, shown in 2015, and Judge Michelle T. Friedland, shown in 2014, serve on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Three federal judges appointed by three presidents will be hearing arguments Tuesday over whether a court ruling Friday afternoon halting President Trump's travel ban should remain in effect.

The judges, from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, will hear arguments from both sides via phone at 3 p.m. Pacific time. They are Judge Richard Clifton, an appointee of George W. Bush, Judge William Canby Jr., an appointee of Jimmy Carter, and Judge Michelle Friedland, an appointee of Barack Obama.

Clifton is seen as a moderate conservative, while the other judges are seen as moderate liberals. The appeals court, based in San Francisco, is regarded as one of the most liberal in the country.

Clifton, 66, is a senior judge based in Honolulu. Before he was nominated in 2001, he worked at one of Hawaii's biggest law firms, Cades Schutte Fleming & Wright, where he was a partner and focused on commercial and business litigation.

Canby, 85, is a senior judge based in Phoenix and best known as an expert on Native American legal issues. Among his highest profile cases, he issued a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court that said the Americans with Disabilities Act required the PGA to let disabled golfer Casey Martin use a golf cart during competitions.

Friedland, 41, is based in San Francisco and is the youngest appeals court judge in the U.S. She was nominated by Obama in 2013. Friedland once clerked for now-retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Before joining the appeals court, she was a partner at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP in San Francisco, where she worked on tax, patent and antitrust issues and argued before the Supreme Court.

Over the weekend, Canby and Friedland denied an emergency request from the Trump administration to reverse a stay issued on Friday by federal Judge James Robart of Seattle to halt Trump's travel ban. The Seattle order came in response to an ongoing lawsuit against the Trump administration by Washington and Minnesota states.

But that denial doesn't mean the judges won't ultimately side with Trump and reinstate the ban while litigation continues, according to Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia.

"The chances look good that the judges could agree with the lower court," Tobias said. "But I would warn against looking at them as partisans. It'll be important to watch what they ask lawyers from Washington state and the Department of Justice."