Washington state's solicitor general, Noah G. Purcell, center, who will argue the state's case to the appeals court, and state Atty. Gen. Bob Ferguson, right, at a news conference Friday in Seattle.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has released the names of the attorneys who will argue for and against President Trump's travel ban Tuesday.

Noah G. Purcell, the Washington state solicitor general, will represent the states of Washington and Minnesota. Those states filed the lawsuit that resulted in a federal district judge's decision in Seattle on Friday to halt Trump's executive order nationwide.

Washington State Atty. Gen. Bob Ferguson said it was Purcell's idea to enlist major tech companies in the state to file briefs supporting the state's challenge of Trump's executive order.

Purcell was a Supreme Court clerk for now-retired Justice David H. Souter.

August E. Flentje, a career trial attorney in the Department of Justice's civil division, will represent the Trump administration.

In his 19 years in the department, nearly all in the civil division, Flentje has worked under every president since Bill Clinton. He was part of a team that received an an award from former Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr. in 2013 for "extraordinary work" in the legal maneuvering around the Obama administration's decision to support same-sex marriage in defiance of the Defense of Marriage Act passed by Congress.

In a 100-plus-page legal brief to the appeals court, the White House was first represented by Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco and Acting Associate Atty. Gen. Chad Readler. They removed their names from the most recent court briefing after their former employer, legal firm Jones Day, filed an amicus brief regarding the travel ban.

Each side was to be allotted 30 minutes to present oral arguments, including time for questions from the judges.