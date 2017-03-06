Republicans initially quiet on new travel ban but Democrats slam it: 'A watered-down ban is still a ban'

"I look forward to reading the details of the president’s new executive order and conducting oversight to ensure it is implemented smoothly," said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas).

President Trump's revised travel ban brought swift criticism from Democrats in Congress on Monday, while Republicans who largely back the White House approach remained notably silent.

Most Republicans have supported Trump's efforts to halt visitors from several predominantly Muslim countries entering the United States. But GOP lawmakers endured blowback after the administration's botched rollout of its initial travel ban in January, which erupted in protests and airport disruptions in cities across the nation. Lawmakers heard complaints from businesses, colleges and residents, and Republicans responded more cautiously this time.

"I look forward to reading the details of the president’s new executive order and conducting oversight to ensure it is implemented smoothly," said the Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas.

Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not immediately comment.

Democrats, though, wasted no time blasting the executive order that they say will do little to protect the country from terrorism and sends a discriminatory message to refugees and migrants around the world.

"A watered-down ban is still a ban," said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) "Despite the administration’s changes, this dangerous executive order makes us less safe, not more; it is mean-spirited, and un-American. It must be repealed."

Added Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.): “A rebranded Muslim ban is still a Muslim ban, plain and simple."

"This is not who we are," said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).