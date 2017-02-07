What to expect today in the legal fight over President Trump's order to block all refugees from around the world and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries:
- There has been a flurry of lawsuits as the appeals court decides whether Trump's immigration ban will be enforced. It currently is not.
- The law backs a president's power on immigration. Here's where the travel ban differs.
- Homeland Security secretary: The chaotic rollout of Trump's travel ban is "all on me."
- Trump vows to keep fighting for 'common sense' travel ban
- The most important lawsuits to watch
- Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the travel ban
The 3 judges deciding whether to restore Trump's travel ban
|Jaweed Kaleem
Three federal judges appointed by three presidents will be hearing arguments Tuesday over whether a court ruling Friday afternoon halting President Trump's travel ban should remain in effect.
The judges, from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, will hear arguments from both sides via phone at 3 p.m. Pacific time. They are Judge Richard Clifton, an appointee of George W. Bush, Judge William Canby Jr., an appointee of Jimmy Carter, and Judge Michelle Friedland, an appointee of Barack Obama.
Clifton is seen as a moderate conservative, while the other judges are seen as moderate liberals. The appeals court, based in San Francisco, is regarded as one of the most liberal in the country.
Clifton, 66, is a senior judge based in Honolulu. Before he was nominated in 2001, he worked at one of Hawaii's biggest law firms, Cades Schutte Fleming & Wright, where he was a partner and focused on commercial and business litigation.
Canby, 85, is a senior judge based in Phoenix and best known as an expert on Native American legal issues. Among his highest profile cases, he issued a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court that said the Americans with Disabilities Act required the PGA to let disabled golfer Casey Martin use a golf cart during competitions.
Friedland, 41, is based in San Francisco and is the youngest appeals court judge in the U.S. She was nominated by Obama in 2013. Friedland once clerked for now-retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Before joining the appeals court, she was a partner at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP in San Francisco, where she worked on tax, patent and antitrust issues and argued before the Supreme Court.
Over the weekend, Canby and Friedland denied an emergency request from the Trump administration to reverse a stay issued on Friday by federal Judge James Robart of Seattle to halt Trump's travel ban. The Seattle order came in response to an ongoing lawsuit against the Trump administration by Washington and Minnesota states.
But that denial doesn't mean the judges won't ultimately side with Trump and reinstate the ban while litigation continues, according to Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia.
"The chances look good that the judges could agree with the lower court," Tobias said. "But I would warn against looking at them as partisans. It'll be important to watch what they ask lawyers from Washington state and the Department of Justice."
The law backs a president's power on immigration. Here's where the travel ban differs
|David Savage
Even before Donald Trump entered the White House , many were predicting federal courts would serve as an important check on his use of presidential power, particularly given his aggressive style and a GOP -led Congress that has so far been loath to confront him.
But few expected the first constitutional clash would occur in Trump’s third week on the job.
The legal dispute over Trump’s executive order — which instituted a temporary ban on arrivals to the U.S. of all refugees and citizens from seven mostly Muslim nations — appears headed to the Supreme Court as early as this week.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is considering a request from the Justice Department to reinstate the ban after a Seattle federal judge suspended its implementation last week. But both sides are expected to appeal the 9th Circuit decision to the high court.
Fortunately for Trump, the law on immigration and related matters favors the president. Legal precedents have traditionally accorded the chief executive complete and nearly unchecked power to deny foreigners permission to enter the United States.
White House: Trump doesn't question judicial independence
|Michael A. Memoli
The White House again insisted Tuesday that the courts ultimately will find that President Trump's travel ban is constitutional, making its case hours before a hearing that could determine whether the administration can resume enforcement of the directive.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended what he said was the president's "immediate and decisive action" to suspend travel from seven mostly Muslim nations "to make sure that this country and our people are protected."
"That's what he's talking about, is making sure that we don't have any regret ... that we haven't done something to protect people," Spicer said, citing existing law that grants a president broad authority to suspend immigration in the event of a potential threat.
The key legal arguments over Trump's immigration order
|Maura Dolan and David Lauter
A federal appeals court is considering whether to lift a hold on President Trump ’s moratorium on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and it already has received a flurry of written arguments on how the case should be decided.
The case stems from a temporary restraining order issued Friday by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle. The judge, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, blocked the government from enforcing President Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order . The ruling came in response to a challenge from the states of Washington and Minnesota.
The Trump administration has argued the states lack standing to challenge the travel ban because they cannot show the executive order has directly harmed them.
Trump vows to keep fighting for 'common sense' travel ban
|Michael A. Memoli
President Trump said his administration will fight to preserve his seven-nation travel ban, even if it means appealing to the Supreme Court.
“It’s very important for the country,” Trump told reporters Tuesday during a round table with sheriffs from across the country, calling his executive order “common sense.” “We have to have security in our country.”
Surrounded by the members of law enforcement, Trump restated his administration’s commitment to preventing terrorism on U.S. soil.
Here are the most important lawsuits against Trump's travel ban
|Jaweed Kaleem
Since President Trump signed a sweeping executive order to temporarily ban entry for all refugees, as well as immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries, dozens of lawsuits have been filed.
The White House argues that the law give the president authority over national security and immigration. The states say Trump's order harms the economy and immigrants from the listed countries and discriminates against Muslims.
The fight over Trump's order is likely to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court. In the meantime, flights carrying passengers from the seven countries or refugees were landing at U.S. international airports.
Supporters of the hold on Trump's travel ban file briefs with 9th Circuit
|Maura Dolan
A broad coalition of states, business leaders and former Cabinet members joined Monday in urging the judges to keep the ban on hold.
In a torrent of court filings over the last 48 hours, representatives of 15 states and the District of Columbia, law professors, civil rights groups and industry leaders implored a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to continue blocking the ban until the constitutional issues can be resolved.
Read the Trump administration's argument for reinstating its travel ban
Read Washington and Minnesota's arguments against reinstating Trump's travel ban
Washington and Minnesota, which filed the initial lawsuit that led to a halt of the travel ban , filed this brief arguing against the Trump administration’s appeal. They argue that the restrictions on immigration for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries “unleashed chaos” and caused “extraordinary and irreparable harm … on our states and our people.” They specifically complain of damage to state university systems “by stranding our university students and faculty overseas,” and say the ban would cost the states tax revenue. They also argue that it is unconstitutional and that there is no evidence it was needed for national security reasons.
Read the Trump administration's appeal, asking that its suspended program be reinstated
The Department of Justice filed an emergency motion late Saturday asking a federal appeals court to reinstate an executive order that suspended new arrivals from seven majority-Muslim countries, a controversial program that sparked protests around the world.
In a filing with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, federal attorneys requested an immediate stay of U.S. District Judge James Robart's temporary restraining order Friday that suspended enforcement of the most controversial provisions of the ban across the country.
Read the president's executive order at the heart of the case
This is the executive order, signed Jan. 27, that ignited the firestorm. In it, President Trump argues that the United States is put at risk by admitting immigrants or visitors who might “bear hostile attitudes” toward the United States and its people. Although it never names the countries that pose a special threat, it cites sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act that apply to citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.