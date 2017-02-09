The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
- In a significant pushback from the judiciary, appeals court upholds travel ban stay
Trump wastes no time responding to appeals court loss: 'SEE YOU IN COURT'
President Trump was defiant Thursday in response to an appeals court panel ruling against his travel ban.
Minutes after the ruling was issued Thursday night, Trump tweeted a message in all caps: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"
The decision means travelers from the seven Muslim-majority countries that fell under Trump’s restrictions will still be allowed to visit the U.S., for now.
The controversial travel restrictions that Trump signed Jan. 27 sparked chaos at airports and protests worldwide as at least 60,000 visas were voided, including those held by doctors, engineers and students who were caught outside the U.S. visiting relatives abroad.
The Department of Justice is reviewing the decision, and the Trump administration is expected to quickly appeal to the Supreme Court.