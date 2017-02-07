At different times during oral arguments in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals over whether to reinstate President Trump's travel ban it looked like either Washington state attorney Noah G. Purcell or Justice Department attorney August E. Flentje had the upper hand.

Both lawyers faced sharp questioning, but legal experts cautioned not to read too much into the matter.

"It seemed like Washington state had a better argument. The Department of Justice attorney really struggled with articulating why the executive order had to remain in place," said Jessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

But she added: "The reason you can't read a lot into oral arguments is that it's the judges' job to perform a searching inquiry on both sides. I think people who haven't heard oral arguments may hear the questions for the Department of Justice and they say, 'Oh my God, these are such sharp questions, and maybe they don't agree at all with the federal government.'"

What's important to keep in mind, she said, "It's the judges' job to play devil's advocate. It's their job to help the attorneys articulate their best argument. It's their job to also try to convince their colleagues."

Arthur Hellman, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, viewed the Justice Department attorney as not seeming "very well prepared for the questions about standing, though he recovered a bit toward the end of his argument."

"I was surprised that he didn’t have more examples of terrorist activities by people from the affected countries, even if the examples weren’t in the record," Hellman said.

During a series of tense questions directed at Purcell, Judge Richard Clifton seemed doubtful that arguments that the travel ban was anti-Muslim were valid, Hellman added.

"I was surprised at the tone of some of some of Judge Clifton’s questions for the Washington state attorney," he said. "He seemed almost angry. But later he was also a little hard on the federal government attorney."

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia, said he believed the judges could uphold a lower court decision halting the Trump administration's travel ban nationally. The Justice Department would then either ask for the full court to review a stay on Trump's travel rules or ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue.

Yet, he said, "It is always difficult to discern how a panel of judges will rule based on oral argument, and especially difficult in a high-stakes case like this one."