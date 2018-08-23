Who is Duncan Hunter’s challenger?

For nearly 40 years, voters in Eastern San Diego County have picked a Republican named Duncan Hunter to be their representative in Congress. Duncan Lee Hunter came first, and then his son and current congressman Duncan Duane Hunter.
Could 2018 be the year they change course and go with a 29-year-old Palestinian Mexican American Democrat named Ammar Campa-Najjar?
Until Tuesday, election analysts said no.
But after Hunter, a five-term incumbent, and his wife were indicted by a federal grand jury this week for misusing $250,000 in campaign dollars to fund their own lavish lifestyles, Campa-Najjar’s long-shot bid seems, in some eyes, to be less of a stretch.
“We are in a really weird situation,” Campa-Najjar said. “You got two names on the ballot, which one do you want? Hunter is hardly working and he is only working to enrich himself.
“Give me two years. You don’t like it, kick me out,” he said.
Campa-Najjar has never run for office before. Still, he won the Democratic Party’s endorsement for the primary.
His campaign was dealt a serious blow in February when an Israeli newspaper reported that his grandfather, Muhammed Yusuf al-Najjar, was one of the leaders of the massacre at the 1972 Munich Olympics that left 11 athletes and coaches dead. His grandfather was killed by Israeli commandos in 1973.
After the story came out, Campa-Najjar said he was an advocate for peace in the Middle East and said he had left his family’s “dark past behind.”
“I think a man should answer to his own crimes. I answer to my own issues,” he said.
Campa-Najjar weathered the family crisis and advanced to the general election to challenge Hunter. He beat five other candidates, including a former Navy SEAL, in a district with a strong military presence.
He ran to the left of his opponents on most issues, supporting policies such as Medicare for all and income equality.
His family history could become fodder for an attack ad in the future. But he also faces other tough realities against Hunter. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has not spent money or sent resources to help win the district.
And Campa-Najjar made it out of the primary with only 17% of the vote, compared to Hunter’s 47%.
Campa-Najjar’s shortcomings will make it harder for Democrats to oust Hunter, said Kevin Spillane, a Republican campaign strategist based in San Diego County. “They could have had a better candidate in that seat,” he said.
Campa-Najjar said he has a strong belief his working-class story will resonate with voters now that Hunter’s exotic spending around the globe has been detailed by federal prosecutors.
“I think we learned a lot about this man that makes him unfit to serve,” Campa-Najjar said. “This is a man who inherited his seat from his dad, then he sold out the district.”
He often tells voters about his upbringing by a single Mexican American mother who worked as a receptionist at a doctor’s office. He recalls seeing his mother cry at the edge of her bed, stacking bills on top of one another, prioritizing which to pay and which to ignore.
“She was playing the saddest game of solitaire,” he said.
He started looking for a job at 15 and found one on the facilities staff of EastLake Community Church in Chula Vista. He cleaned toilets, patched walls and scrubbed tiles with a toothbrush.
He started the job as a self-described “angsty rebel” in need of work close to school. He sported a lip ring and played guitar in a garage rock band that performed songs by heavy metal groups like Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.
At work he struck up a friendship with one of the pastors, Kevin McPeak.
The church played some secular music during services, like U2. Eventually McPeak and Campa-Najjar starting talking about bands they liked and discovered they were both fans of Sting. Soon Campa-Najjar picked up a guitar and performed during services.
“I started playing and it really spoke to me,” he said. He began to worship there and eventually joined the youth ministry. The more he read the Bible, the more redeeming he found it.
“I was not looking for religion, but it found me,” he said.
McPeak said he has stayed friends with Campa-Najjar and they still go to concerts together.
“It is always gratifying to see people grow up to become awesome responsible adults,” McPeak said.
Campa-Najjar said he found a series of what he calls “step-in” fathers after his father left the family.
Growing up, he said, he was unsure of where he fit in. He was half Palestinian but when he spent time as a youth in war-torn Gaza in the Middle East, he said, people viewed him warily because he was from the United States. When he came back to a post-Sept. 11 America, more questions lingered in his head.
“I wasn’t Mexican enough, then I wasn’t American enough,” he said. “I was really wondering if this country would accept me.”
He said Barack Obama’s books and his election inspired him to get through college and find meaningful work. Eventually Campa-Najjar worked for President Obama’s reelection campaign, the Department of Labor and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before starting his own public affairs business.
These days, Campa-Najjar is comfortable with who he is. He plays Christian rock artists like Chris Tomlin and Lincoln Brewster between campaign stops — even in a district that seems electorally inhospitable to him.
But with the details of Hunter’s alleged lavish spending of campaign cash for personal items blaring on national news this week and the possibility of a drawn-out legal fight, Campa-Najjar likes his odds.
“I haven’t embezzled $250,000 from my campaign,” he said. “I don’t like rabbits that much. I do smoke a cigar every now and then but on my own dime.”