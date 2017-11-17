For moderate Republicans in upscale Alabama suburbs, Roy Moore presents a conundrum

Roy Moore, the 70-year-old former chief judge in Alabama, was not Ellen Tipton’s ideal candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Yet the longtime Republican and Trump supporter had reconciled herself to voting for the firebrand conservative — until women began accusing him of sexual assault and unwanted overtures when they were teens. Moore has denied the allegations.

“All of those women are not lying,” the 55-year-old executive assistant said as she ran errands this week at a variety store in Mountain Brook, a longtime Republican stronghold south of Birmingham. “He’s an embarrassment to Alabama.”

Tipton is agonizing over her options in the upcoming special election Dec. 12 to fill U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

“I just can’t believe we’re down to this,” she said. “I’m torn between voting for a pedophile and voting for a person who believes in abortion.”

Across Alabama, Republicans like Tipton in upscale suburbs find themselves facing a dilemma in whom to vote for, or whether to vote at all.

Moore is admired by many evangelical Christians for his defiant stance on the Ten Commandments and same-sex marriage — leading to his removal from his position of chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2003 and then again in 2016.

But some moderate suburban Republicans have long been appalled by the idea of such a religious-right zealot representing them in Washington, D.C.

Even before the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, campaign signs touting Moore were rare in Mountain Brook, a leafy area of Tudor-style mansions that boasts the state’s richest ZIP code. Residents are wary of Moore’s lengthy track record of defiance as chief justice and his incendiary comments that Muslims should not serve in Congress and that homosexual conduct should be illegal.

“I don’t have any sense that Roy Moore sides with the Republican agenda,” said Bill Martin, 68, a retired private industry executive from Mountain Brook who voted for President Trump last year. “I just think he is radical and beyond anything I could support.”

Republican antipathy toward Moore in the suburbs has only strengthened since a flurry of women stepped forward in the last week to accuse him of pursuing them when he was in his 30s and they were in their teens.

One woman said she was 14 when Moore sexually touched her after the two stripped to their underwear. Another said that when she was 16, Moore was giving her a ride home when he stopped the car, grabbed her breasts and tried to shove her face into his crotch, leaving her neck covered with bruises.

“While Trump had no problem carrying Alabama, I think Roy Moore has crossed a line, and even Republicans who reluctantly voted for Trump see this differently,” said Richard Fording, a political science professor at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. “It’s hard to deny that he’s creepy.”

It has been more than 20 years since a Democrat won a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, one of the nation’s most conservative states.

Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney who prosecuted the men responsible for the civil rights-era bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, would have to win over moderate Republicans to prevail.

Jones has a strong track record as a defender of law and order, but his support for abortion rights puts him at odds with vast swaths of Alabama residents.

A Jones victory would bolster the Democrats’ power in Congress.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Martin said, admitting he was torn between abstaining and voting for Jones. “Doug Jones is a good man who has done good things for our state, but I don’t want to add a Democrat to the Senate.”

While some consider the wave of allegations about Moore’s pursuit of young women the last straw, others say they never considered voting for him.

“Voting for someone to create laws who blatantly disobeys laws, I don’t think so,” said Katherine Taylor, a stay-at-home mom from nearby Vestavia Hills. Once the president of a Young Republicans group in college, she said she has no qualms about voting for Jones.

“I used to be a die-hard Republican, but I don’t claim them anymore,” she said. “I think the Republican Party has been hijacked by Donald Trump.”

A Fox News poll released Thursday found Jones taking the lead away from Moore, 50% to 42%. While Moore beats Jones among male voters by 12%, Jones has a strong advantage of 26% among women.

“I’m loyal to my party,” said Rutherford Yates, 25, a beer and wine salesman from the nearby neighborhood of Cahaba Heights, who saw the accusations as politically motivated. Yates said he would vote for Moore.

“It’s all a bunch of lies,” he said of the allegations.

Others expressed disappointment with the Republican Party, saying it has become too extreme and divisive and lost its grip on its values.

“How can anyone who calls themselves a conservative vote for anyone as radical as Roy Moore?” said Tracy James, 44, a freelance fashion consultant who comes from a long line of Alabama conservatives. Her late father was a Republican judge, her cousin is former Alabama Gov. Fob James and her uncle serves as a conservative justice on the Alabama Supreme Court.

James worked for Republicans Haley Barbour, Jeff Sessions and Luther Strange after college and still considers herself a member of the party, but said she will vote for Jones.

“I don’t want to see the Republican Party stolen by the fanatics of the religious right,” said James, who lives in Mountain Brook. “I don’t even consider Roy Moore a Republican. He’s a theocrat disguised in Republican clothing.”

The Alabama Republican Party pledged its continued support for Moore on Thursday after meeting to discuss his candidacy. Over the last week, however, leaders of the national Republican Party have urged Moore to bow out of the race, even threatening to expel him from the Senate if he wins.

Alabama’s senior senator, Richard Shelby, said he would write in the name of another candidate on his ballot. K.B. Forbes, a veteran GOP campaign operative who lives in Alabama, has launched a super PAC to support Jones.