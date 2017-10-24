Federal appeals court clears path for abortion for 17-year-old migrant

The federal appeals court in Washington on Tuesday rejected an anti-abortion rule adopted by the Trump administration and cleared the way for a 17-year-old migrant to end her pregnancy.

By a 6-3 vote, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the administration to allow the teenager to obtain an abortion.

The young migrant, identified only as Jane Doe or JD, crossed the border illegally and said she was fleeing violence and abuse in Central America. An examination determined she was about 11 weeks pregnant.

The case, the first significant legal dispute over abortion since President Trump took office, put a spotlight on a little-known agency in the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

