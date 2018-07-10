Judge refuses to unseal ex-Playboy model’s suit against Trump fundraiser

A state judge rejected a request Tuesday by the Los Angeles Times and seven other news organizations that he unseal a lawsuit a former Playboy model filed against one of President Trump’s top fundraisers.
Shera Bechard, who was Playmate of the Month in November 2010, sued Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy of Beverly Hills on Friday and convinced a judge to keep the complaint under seal for 20 days.
On Tuesday, a lawyer for the news organizations argued against the seal before a second judge. “There is no basis for continuing to keep this sealed,” Kelli Sager told Judge Ernest M. Hiroshige at a morning hearing in state Superior Court in Los Angeles.
But Hiroshige agreed with attorneys for both Bechard and Broidy that Judge Ruth Kwan was correct to block public disclosure of the lawsuit.
“To seal it for 20 days, in my opinion, was a thoughtful and fair assessment of the situation that she was confronted with,” Hiroshige said.
Broidy, 60, who is married, has acknowledged having a consensual sexual relationship with Bechard, saying he agreed to make payments to her after she told him she’d become pregnant and had an abortion.
Broidy hired Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen last year to negotiate a nondisclosure agreement with Bechard.
The deal required Broidy to pay Bechard $1.6 million in eight installments, according to the Wall Street Journal.
But after giving her the first $400,000, Broidy declined to continue making payments because Bechard’s lawyer, Keith Davidson, broke the agreement by discussing it with another attorney, Michael Avenatti, a Broidy lawyer told the Journal.
Victor O’Connell, a lawyer for Bechard, said Tuesday that her complaint was filed under seal because of concerns that Broidy would argue that disclosure of the confidentiality pact in a public lawsuit would breach the agreement.
Bechard file the suit against Broidy, Davidson and Avenatti, who is also representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her effort to void a nondisclosure pact that bars her from discussing her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
Joining The Times in requesting the unsealing of the complaint were the Washington Post, Dow Jones, the Associated Press, CNN, ABC News, the New York Post and the Daily Beast.
Bechard had also declined to provide a copy of the lawsuit to Avenatti. The concern, O’Connell told the court, was that Avenatti “is notorious for leaking documents and information” to the news media.
Hiroshige ordered O’Connell to provide a copy of the complaint to Avenatti, who denied any wrongdoing in the matter.