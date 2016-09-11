Clinton health incident at 9/11 commemoration caps a rough week and gives fuel to critics

Hillary Clinton’s abrupt departure after falling ill at a 9/11 ceremony Sunday intensified scrutiny on the Democratic nominee’s health, a frequent target of her critics on the campaign trail.

Republicans began focusing recently on Clinton’s health, pointing to coughing fits that she attributes to seasonal allergies. Her opponents have also raised questions about the effect of a concussion she sustained in 2012. GOP nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned her strength and stamina. Clinton supporters have dismissed such concerns as baseless.

But Sunday’s incident — with video showing Clinton struggling to stand — will only amplify the questions, in part because of the lack of details from her campaign about what occurred. Reporters who were traveling with Clinton were not told about her condition or her whereabouts for 90 minutes after she left the ceremony.

“Forty-eight hours ago, this was something for the Flat-Earth Society and the birth certificate deniers,” said Dan Schnur, director of USC's Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics. “Now it’s a topic of legitimate, mainstream political discussion.”

Katie Packer, a GOP strategist, said the incident will increase attention on the health of both Clinton, 68, and Trump, 70.

“This is the kind of thing that voters have a right to understand before they cast a vote,” she said. “But Trump and Hillary are elderly. They are obligated to release full medical records and full tax returns to the American people. And the media, party leaders and American people should settle for nothing less.”

The 19-second video of Clinton leaving the event in New York City showed her struggling to stand, her knees appearing to buckle and needing help to get into her van.

A spokesman said Clinton left the ceremony around 9:30 a.m. because she felt unwell.

“Secretary Clinton attended the Sept. 11th commemoration ceremony for just an hour and 30 minutes this morning to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen,” spokesman Nick Merrill said in a statement. “During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter's apartment, and is feeling much better.”

The weather was in the low 80s and humid.

Clinton spent about two hours at Chelsea Clinton’s apartment, and emerged shortly before noon wearing sunglasses and waving at diners at a nearby restaurant.

"I'm feeling great, it's a beautiful day in New York," Clinton said before heading to her home in Chappaqua, N.Y.

Neither Clinton nor Trump have released their full medical records, but instead released doctors’ notes. Trump’s was the subject of widespread ridicule because it contained over-the-top language declaring that if the GOP nominee is elected president, he would be the healthiest person to ever win the White House.

In late August, Trump challenged Clinton to release her medical history.

“I think that both candidates, Crooked Hillary and myself, should release detailed medical records. I have no problem in doing so! Hillary?” Trump tweeted at the time.

Trump, who also attended the 9/11 ceremony, said, “I don’t know anything about it” when asked about Clinton’s health after she left the gathering.

