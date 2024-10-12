Harris’ doctor reports she’s in ‘excellent health.’ Her campaign wants to draw a contrast with Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two on Friday at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, en route to Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” required to serve as president, her doctor said in a letter released Saturday that summarizes her medical history and status.

Dr. Joshua Simmons, an Army colonel and physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was “unremarkable.”

She “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” he wrote in a two-page letter.

Advertisement

Harris’ campaign hopes the release of her medical report will draw a contrast with Republican Donald Trump, who has shared only limited information about his health over the years, and raise questions about his fitness to serve, according to a campaign aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Trump, who is 78, has released very little health information, including after his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July in Pennsylvania.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, said Saturday that Trump has voluntarily released updates from his personal physician as well as reports from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who was Trump’s physician at the White House and has been an avid supporter. Jackson treated Trump after the assassination attempt.

Advertisement

Politics Your guide to the presidential candidates’ views on healthcare Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump take opposing stands on the Affordable Care Act and spar over who will best protect against steep costs for medical care.

“All have concluded he is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief,” Cheung said in a statement. The campaign press office provided links to some of Trump’s past medical reports. They included: https://tinyurl.com/yckc495b and https://tinyurl.com/4z27pk2f

Harris’ campaign highlighted recent media reports raising questions about Trump’s health and mental acuity and his failure to provide information about the state of his health and medical history.

Trump eagerly questioned President Biden’s health when the 81-year-old was seeking reelection. Since Biden dropped out and was replaced by Harris on the Democratic ticket, Trump’s own health has drawn more attention.

Advertisement

Last November, Trump marked Biden’s birthday by releasing a letter from his physician that reported the former president was in “excellent” physical and mental health. The letter contained no details to support its claims — no measures like weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test.

Simmons, who said he has been Harris’ primary care physician for the past 3½ years, said Harris’ latest blood work and other test results were “unremarkable.” Her blood pressure is not worryingly high and she is at low risk for heart disease.

According to the summary of an exam conducted six months ago, Harris’ vital signs showed a blood pressure of 128 over 74, a heart rate of 78 beats per minute, pulse oximetry of 100% on room air with a respiratory rate of 16 breaths per minute and a temperature of 98.7 degrees. Pulse oximetry measures the amount of oxygen in a person’s blood.

Simmons said the vice president has a history of seasonal allergies and urticaria, or hives. She has been able to “dramatically” improve her symptoms over the past three years with an immunotherapy medication that helps the body become less sensitive to allergens. He reported that Harris’ head, eyes, ears, nose and pharynx are normal.

Also in the report: Harris wears contact lenses for mild nearsightedness; her family history includes maternal colon cancer; she is up to date on preventive care recommendations, including having a colonoscopy and annual mammograms, as well as routine immunizations.

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was 70 when she died of colon cancer in February 2009.

The vice president “maintains a healthy, active lifestyle, despite her busy schedule,” including “vigorous daily aerobic exercise and core strength training,” Simmons reported. She does not use tobacco products and drinks alcohol “only occasionally and in moderation” and eats a healthy diet, he wrote.

Advertisement

Superville writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.