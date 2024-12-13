Advertisement
California Rep. Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after an injury in Europe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands at microphones in front of several flags.
Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, in 2019.
(Susan Walsh/Associated Press)
By Andrea CastilloStaff Writer 
WASHINGTON —  Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) was admitted to a hospital for evaluation after she sustained an injury during an official engagement while traveling with a bipartisan congressional delegation in Luxembourg, according to her spokesperson.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” her spokesperson Ian Krager wrote in a statement. “She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the [congressional delegation] engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

The trip to Luxembourg is to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Krager wrote that Pelosi was honored to travel with the delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny.

This is a developing story.

Andrea Castillo

Andrea Castillo covers immigration. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she covered immigrant, ethnic and LGBTQ+ communities for the Fresno Bee. She got her start at the Oregonian in Portland. A native of Seattle, she’s been making her way down the West Coast since her graduation from Washington State University.

