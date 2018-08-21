Michael Cohen reaches plea deal in financial fraud investigation

President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges assembled by prosecutors investigating possible bank and tax fraud and campaign law violations, according to lawyers familiar with the case.
A hearing to announce the agreement between Cohen and the prosecutors was scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan before U.S. District Court Judge William H. Pauley III.
The purpose of the hearing was not identified in electronic court records.
But Preet Bharara — who served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York for nearly eight years, until March 2017 — tweeted, “Looks like Michael Cohen pleading guilty before Judge Pauley at 4 pm today.’’
CNN reported that Cohen was expected to plead guilty to campaign finance violations, tax and bank fraud, and said the deal included prison time. He reportedly has surrendered to FBI agents.
Most of the investigation has focused on Cohen’s taxi cab business in New York, but the campaign finance violations could directly implicate the president because they apparently involved his role in payoffs to two women who claimed they had had affairs with Trump.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Cohen had agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the criminal case, or with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by the president or his aides.
Both Cohen’s lawyers and the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on Tuesday.
The plea deal comes as a federal jury in Alexandria, Va., deliberated for a fourth day in the trial of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman. He has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.
Jury members sent a note to the judge early Tuesday, saying they were deadlocked on a single count. The judge urged them to keep deliberating to reach a verdict.
The two high-profile cases have been a distraction for the White House as it seeks to focus on the November midterm elections.
Prosecutors had been investigating Cohen for possible fraud related to his businesses for months. The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than 4 million items.
The search of Cohen’s files sought bank records, communications with the Trump campaign and information on hush money payments made in 2016 to two women: former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who received $150,000, and porn actress Stormy Daniels, who got $130,000.
The New York Times reported earlier this week, based on anonymous sources, that prosecutors have focused on more than $20 million in loans obtained by taxi businesses that Cohen and his family own.
Cohen had gained notoriety as Trump’s loyal “fixer” before the FBI raid, which Trump branded “a witch hunt,” an assault on attorney-client privilege and a politically motivated attack by enemies in the FBI.
But the president’s initial support for Cohen since has degenerated into a public feud, prompting speculation that, to save himself, Cohen might be willing to tell prosecutors some of the secrets he helped Trump keep.
