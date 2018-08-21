Once their rallying cry, Obamacare is suddenly a sticky campaign issue for Republicans

But now as they run for the U.S. Senate, they have had to distance themselves somewhat from the effort, particularly after the Trump administration adopted the legal position that not only should the individual mandate go, but preexisting conditions protections should too. The preexisting-conditions provision is by far the most popular under Obamacare. So both GOP candidates now say they support requiring insurance companies to cover people with preexisting conditions, even as they remain part of the repeal lawsuit.