Key undecided senator, Republican Jeff Flake of Arizona, announces he will vote yes on Kavanaugh

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said Friday morning that he would vote to approve Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a key gesture of support that makes the nominee’s confirmation more likely.
Flake said he left Thursday’s hearing with Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford with “as much doubt as certainty.” She has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when both were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.
Flake said, “I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well. I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”
Flake is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote Friday on whether to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate. A preliminary vote by the full Senate is likely to take place Saturday with a final vote next week.
Flake was one of several undecided senators. Republicans hold a slim 51-seat majority in the Senate and will need nearly every vote to confirm Kavanaugh amid strong Democratic opposition.
Republicans are confident they will have the 50 votes needed to confirm the nomination but two key senators have not yet said how they will vote: Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.