Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a potential Supreme Court nominee, has defended overturning precedents

“Stare decisis is not a hard-and-fast rule in the court’s constitutional cases,” Barrett wrote in a 2013 law review article. She added, “there is little reason to think reversals would do it great damage,” referring to the court’s reputation. “I tend to agree with those who say that a justice’s duty is to the Constitution and that is thus more legitimate for her to enforce her best understanding of the Constitution rather than a precedent she thinks is clearly in conflict with it.”