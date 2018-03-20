California disclosure law for faith-based pregnancy centers faces free-speech test in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear a free-speech challenge Tuesday to a California disclosure law that requires faith-based "crisis pregnancy centers" to post a notice to tell clients that the state offers subsidized medical care for eligible women, including for abortions.
It will be the third time in recent months that the justices will weigh a conservative group's claim that a liberal state law amounts to unconstitutional "compelled speech."
California has more than 110 pregnancy centers that are strongly opposed to abortion. Advocates for the centers say the state's disclosure laws could turn them into "abortion referral services."
In their appeal to the Supreme Court, they described the disclosure law as "ideological speech" involving a "matter of fundamental public debate." They argued the 1st Amendment forbids the government from telling private entities what they must say or disclose.
In response, lawyers for California said mandatory disclosures and warnings are routine for hospitals, medical professionals and prescription drugs. They argued the government has broad authority to protect patients and to require they are fully informed of their options for care.
The required notice says: "California has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services (including all FDA-approved methods of contraception), prenatal care and abortion for eligible women." The court will also consider a second provision that requires clinics that are unlicensed to inform patients that they have "no licensed medical professional" on staff. These notices must be posted in the clinic or printed and given to the clients.
In the Supreme Court, the outcome may turn on whether the justices view these posted notices as informative disclosures or ideological messages.
The 9th Circuit Court upheld the California disclosure on the grounds that it was "professional speech," but courts elsewhere have struck down similar provisions that seemed to encourage pregnant women to consider abortion.
Lawyers for the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom represent the pregnancy centers, and they urged the justices to strike down the disclosure provisions. The same lawyers appeared before the court in December, urging the justices to rule for a Colorado baker who is asserting a free-speech right against making a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
Last month, the justices heard a free-speech challenge to mandatory union fees for public employees, brought by lawyers for the National Right to Work Foundation.
In 2015, the California lawmakers adopted the disclosure law and said they did so based on evidence that some clinics were seeking to deceive pregnant women about their options.
But in the court, the state's lawyers stressed the law fits with the tradition of ensuring that patients are fully informed. They noted that the Supreme Court in 1992 had upheld an anti-abortion law in Pennsylvania that required doctors to give abortion patients a list of agencies that offered "alternatives to abortion" and subsidized prenatal care.
This was not seen as violating the free-speech rights of doctors or their patients, they said. And if so, they argued, California's law should be upheld as constitutional.
The case is National Institute of Family Life Advocates vs. Becerra.
