Advertisement

In Encino case, Supreme Court denies overtime pay to service advisors at auto shops

David G. Savage
By
Apr 02, 2018 | 8:20 AM
| Washington
In Encino case, Supreme Court denies overtime pay to service advisors at auto shops
The Supreme Court building (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

The Supreme Court on Monday limited overtime pay for service advisors at auto shops nationwide, ruling that those employees are primarily sales people and not service workers.

The 5-4 ruling is a victory for Encino Motors in the San Fernando Valley, but the case has been watched by auto dealerships across the country.

Advertisement

The Obama administration had sought to expand the reach of laws that promise minimum wages and overtime pay for most workers, but the Trump administration and the dealerships argued that salespeople, including service advisors, are not entitled to overtime pay.

The court's conservatives joined an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, which held that service advisors who greet new customers are primarily engaged in selling, and therefore are exempted from overtime pay.

Major questions before the Supreme Court this year »

david.savage@latimes.com

Twitter: DavidGSavage

Advertisement
Advertisement