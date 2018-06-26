Supreme Court rules for faith-based pregnancy centers, blocks California disclosure law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked enforcement of a California law that requires faith-based crisis pregnancy centers to notify patients that the state offers subsidized medical care, including abortions.
By a 5-4 vote, the justices said the disclosure rule likely amounts to compelled speech that violates the 1st Amendment. The court did not directly strike down the entire California law, but sent the case back to lower courts with instructions that enforcement of key provisions be immediately blocked while the legal challenge continues.
The California law forces the centers, which strongly oppose abortion, to notify women that the procedure is an option for them.
Justice Clarence Thomas said the challengers are “likely to succeed” on their 1st Amendment challenge. He was joined by four other conservatives in the case of National Institute of Family and Life Advocates vs. Becerra.
A federal judge and the 9th Circuit Court refused to block the state’s disclosure on the grounds it regulated “professional speech.” States usually have broad power to protect patients and customers from misleading or deceptive marketing.
But Thomas, speaking for the court, said the California law was clearly directed at the pregnancy centers which oppose abortion. “Here, for example, licensed clinics must provide a government-drafted script about the availability of state-services. One of those services is abortion, the very practice the [centers] are devoted to opposing,” he said.
The court overruled the 9th Circuit and said judges should have blocked enforcement of the disclosure law on 1st Amendment grounds.
In a concurring opinion, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy said the history of the California law shows the faith-based centers were “targeted because of their beliefs.… Governments must not be allowed to force persons to express a message contrary to their deepest convictions.” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch joined to form the majority.
In dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the government may require doctors, lawyers, landlords, accountants and many others to make disclosures to their clients and patients. In the past, the law has “required courts to take a more deferential attitude toward legislative decisions.”
Breyer said that because Americans hold strong and differing moral views on abortion, the court should permit laws that allow women to know about their choices. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan joined in dissent.
Mark Rienzi, president of Becket, a nonprofit religious liberty law firm, said the high court had ruled “that both sides of a debate matter, and the government cannot silence one side’s speech just because it may be unpopular. Crisis pregnancy centers like NIFLA serve women and children according to their religious mission, and California should respect that.”
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, who defended the law, disagreed with the ruling. “When it comes to making their health decisions, all California women – regardless of their economic background or ZIP code – deserve access to critical and non-biased information to make their own informed decisions. Today’s court ruling is unfortunate, but our work to ensure that Californians receive accurate information about their healthcare options will continue,” he said.
Three years ago, California lawmakers said they were concerned that the more than 200 pregnancy centers in the state sometimes used “intentionally deceptive advertising and counseling practices that often confuse, misinform and even intimidate women from making fully informed decisions” about their medical care.
The state’s solution was to require these centers to advise patients if they do not have a licensed medical professional on staff. In addition, they must tell patients in posted notice that the state offers free or low-cost care that includes contraceptives, prenatal care and abortion for eligible women.
Usually states have broad authority to protect consumers, such as requiring doctors, hospitals and other medical providers to inform patients of the risks of certain treatments.
But courts have also objected to required disclosures that carry an ideological message, whether for or against abortion.
The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, which represents 110 “non-profit, pro-life pregnancy centers” in California, sued and sought to block the disclosure law. But a federal judge in San Diego and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused to do so. Judge Dorothy Nelson of the 9th Circuit said the state has ample authority to regulate “professional speech” to protect the welfare of patients. Moreover, the required disclosure, she said, does not “encourage, suggest or imply” that women should consider or choose abortion.
Lawyers for the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom appealed to the Supreme Court, contending the disclosure law violated the 1st Amendment and its protection for free speech and the free exercise of religion. The same lawyers also appealed and won a narrow ruling earlier this month on behalf of the Colorado baker who cited his Christian beliefs in refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
The disputed California law, called the Reproductive FACT Act, said licensed medical providers must provide this notice to patients: “California has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services (including all FDA-approved methods of contraception), prenatal care, and abortion for eligible women. To determine whether you qualify, contact the county social services office,” with a correct phone number included.
A separate provision required an unlicensed facility that offered counseling to notify patients it had “no licensed medical professional” on the staff. The centers could post the required notices where they would be seen or give each patient a printed copy.
In recent years, some disclosure laws have been challenged and struck down on the grounds they were a state-sponsored ideological message. The challenges have come from the left and the right.
Last year, in the so-called Docs vs. Glocks case, the 11th Circuit Court in Atlanta struck down a Florida law that said doctors could not question patients about having weapons at home. The measure had been promoted by the National Rifle Assn.
Sounding a similar theme, the 4th Circuit Court struck down a North Carolina law that would have required doctors before performing an abortion to display and describe a sonogram of the fetus. Judges described the law as “compelled speech that violates the 1st Amendment.”
8:45 a.m.: This article was updated with quotes from the ruling, the dissent and reaction from California and conservatives groups.
This article was originally published at 7:40 a.m.