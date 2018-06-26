Supreme Court rules for faith-based pregnancy centers, blocks California disclosure law

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, which represents 110 “non-profit, pro-life pregnancy centers” in California, sued and sought to block the disclosure law. But a federal judge in San Diego and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused to do so. Judge Dorothy Nelson of the 9th Circuit said the state has ample authority to regulate “professional speech” to protect the welfare of patients. Moreover, the required disclosure, she said, does not “encourage, suggest or imply” that women should consider or choose abortion.