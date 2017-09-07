Education Secretary Betsy DeVos begins formal review of federal guidelines for handling campus sexual assaults

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday reaffirmed her commitment to rewrite or rescind Obama-era guidelines that have prodded colleges and universities to more aggressively — some say too aggressively — investigate campus sexual assaults.

But during a speech at George Mason University in Virginia, DeVos stopped short of relaxing the policy, as some expected she might. She said the department would begin a notice and comment period to gather information and evidence to overhaul the guidelines.

Women’s groups fear that if the guidelines are changed, alleged victims of sexual assault will lose protections or face pressure to remain silent. Others say a revised policy could lead to a process that also considers the rights of those accused.

DeVos announced early in her tenure that she would reevaluate the 2011 guidelines that President Obama put in place. Her review came amid complaints that students who were accused of sexual assault were not granted due process and were battling a system designed to presuppose they were guilty.

“The failed policy has pushed schools to overreach,” DeVos said Thursday.

Devos, one of Trump’s most divisive Cabinet members, has already rescinded Obama-era protections for transgender students and relaxed some requirements regarding how her department probes complaints about schools' handling of sexual assault cases.

Read the 2011 ‘Dear Colleague’ letter that set new rules for campus sex assault investigations »

Lauren.Rosenblatt@latimes.com

@LRosenblatt_