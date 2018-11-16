Hand recount of ballots begins in Florida’s Broward County

The machine recounts in two other large Florida counties — Hillsborough in the Tampa area and Palm Beach on the east coast — were also beset with problems. Palm Beach's aging voting machines repeatedly overheated, and the county's embattled elections chief, Susan Bucher, had to notify state officials that she could not complete the machine recount. In Hillsborough, election officials intentionally did not submit the results of their machine recount because the vote total fell more than 800 short of the total they had originally counted.