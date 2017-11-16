Sen. Al Franken, accused of sexual harassment from 2006, apologizes and agrees to an ethics investigation

Sen. Al Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio show anchor said that he had forcibly kissed her and later groped her on a 2006 USO tour, and said that he would “gladly cooperate” with an Ethics Committee investigation into his actions.

“I respect women. I don’t respect men who don’t,” said Franken, who joined the Senate in 2009 after a career as a comedian. “And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.”

Leeann Tweeden, a news anchor on KABC’s “McIntyre in the Morning,” said in a post on the station’s website Thursday that Franken had written a skit for the USO tour in which they kissed, and he demanded that they rehearse the scene.

After Franken aggressively kissed her, Tweeden said, “I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time. … I felt disgusted and violated.”

Tweeden said she found out later, from a CD of photographs taken of the tour, that Franken had groped her while she was sleeping on the plane ride from the Mideast to the United States. It is not clear from the photo whether Franken touched her, but Tweeden said he had.

“I couldn’t believe it. He groped me without my consent while I was asleep,” she said.

Franken first issued an apology to Tweeden, in which he said that the photo “was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it."

After Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Ethics Committee should review the matter, and several prominent Democratic senators joined that call, Franken issued a second statement in which he agreed.

“While I don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women’s experiences,” he said.

“I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate.”

Democrats throughout the morning weighed in with disappointment toward Franken and calls for an Ethics Committee investigation.

For Democrats, the swift requests for an investigation into Franken were necessary to avoid the suggestion of hypocrisy, since most of them have condemned Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of making advances to teenagers when he was a local prosecutor in his 30s.

In the spiraling national conversation about sexual harassment, women on Capitol Hill also have recounted groping and unwanted advances from men and said that Congress lacks sufficient protections for them.

