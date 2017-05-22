Gorsuch dissents as Supreme Court upholds ban on big-money gifts to parties

New Justice Neil M. Gorsuch joined Clarence Thomas in dissent Monday when the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a Republican Party lawyer seeking to strike down limits on big-money contributions to political parties.

By a 7-2 vote, the high court upheld limits set in the McCain-Feingold Act of 2002.

The dissent by Gorsuch is his first and most significant decision since joining the court last month, and it puts him squarely on the side of conservatives and Republican lawyers who believe that limits on political money are unconstitutional.

In 2010, the Supreme Court remade the law on political spending when it struck down all the limits on independent spending, including by corporations, in the Citizens United case. But in that case, Justice Anthony Kennedy stressed that this spending can be made without government limits because it did not directly support candidates or parties.

Limits on supporting candidates and parties still stand. Currently, candidates for Congress may take up to $2,700 from individuals in this election cycle. National parties may take contributions up to $33,900, and state and local parties may take donations of up to $10,000.

But James Bopp Jr, the Indiana lawyer who was the architect of the Citizens United case, filed a new suit contending that the limits on party contributions should be struck down.

“A grave inequity exists in American politics,” he told the court, because super PACs may collect huge sums from wealthy donors and contributions without limits. This is not fair to the parties, he said.

But he lost in a lower court, and on Monday the Supreme Court issued a short order affirming that ruling, though Thomas and Gorsuch voted to hear the appeal.

