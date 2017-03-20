Judge Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court nominee, goes before GOP-controlled Senate committee

Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, goes before the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, confident he will have the votes to be confirmed, but prepared for several days of sharp questions from angry Democrats.

Gorsuch is a highly regarded conservative appeals court judge from Colorado who was chosen to succeed one of his heroes: the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

His nomination has been overshadowed by Trump-related turmoil on several fronts, including attempts to impose a new travel ban against certain countries, the refuted Trump claim that his phone was wiretapped by then-President Obama, a probe into Russian meddling in the election, and the GOP drive to replace Obamacare.

Gorsuch has quietly made the rounds of Senate offices and mostly avoided controversy. He comes with the backing of a broad and unusually devoted group of former law clerks, Washington law partners, Colorado lawyers and Columbia University college classmates, including quite a few who identify themselves as moderate or liberal. They describe Gorsuch as thoughtful, considerate and fair-minded.

The 49-year-old judge also has the political math on his side. The judiciary committee has 11 Republicans and nine Democrats, and the GOP has a 52-48 advantage in the Senate as a whole. That means Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) could force through his confirmation on a slim majority vote if the Democrats unite in opposition.

Many of the Democrats are ready to put up a fight, having not forgiven the Republicans for blocking a confirmation hearing on Judge Merrick Garland, the highly regarded, liberal appeals court judge who was President Obama’s choice to replace Scalia. Many liberal interest groups regard this nomination as a “stolen” Supreme Court seat.

The first day of hearings will be devoted to picture taking, family introductions and opening statements from the 20 committee members.

If the senators stick to their planned schedule, Gorsuch will deliver an opening statement, and the hearing will adjourn for the day.

Tuesday should bring the first round of questions and first indication whether the Democrats will give the nominee a rough time.

