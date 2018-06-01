'If Trump is left to his own devices, he will cause serious damage that will cost lives,' Gov. Brown warns

If you jump off the Empire State Building and you are falling down four stories but have 80 to go, you are not damaged yet. But it is certain you will die. He has set in motion initiatives that will cause damage. [We don’t know] how much damage, at this moment, in terms of the release of methane or other emissions, but the damage is inevitable unless his actions can be reversed, through court action, and congressional elections, and a new president. If Trump is left to his own devices, he will cause serious damage that will cost lives. [It’s] not rhetoric… This is real. Death of people, disease, climate disruption, political turmoil, increased migration. He is contributing, not in a trivial way, to all of those very bad outcomes. It is far more serious than anybody is saying.