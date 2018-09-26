Ford supporters submit affidavits saying she told them about Kavanaugh sexual assault years ago

Christine Blasey Ford told her husband in 2012 that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her and told another friend about it a year later, according to affidavits submitted Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ford told two additional friends about the incident in 2016 and 2017, according to two other affidavits. But only Ford’s husband knew Kavanaugh’s name. The friends were told only that it was a federal judge.
The statements from Ford’s husband and the three friends come a day ahead of her scheduled testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she is likely to face questions about why she came forward with her allegations decades after the incident and days before Kavanaugh was expected to be confirmed to a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.
Ford’s husband, Russell Ford, said he learned around the time they got married in June 2002 that Ford had been sexually assaulted. He learned Kavanaugh’s name during a therapy session in 2012.
Kavanaugh has strongly denied the allegations. Republicans on Capitol Hill have come to his defense, calling the allegations from Ford and another woman a “smear campaign.”
Ford has not submitted notes from her therapist or a polygraph test she took in August, Beth Wilkinson, lawyer for Brett Kavanaugh, told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday. Wilkinson said the materials were not turned over "even though they were requested."