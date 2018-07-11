Democrats hope Obamacare fears will derail Kavanaugh as White House moves to soften his image

Kavanaugh is already playing an active part in his repackaging. During his remarks Monday, he cracked jokes about his two young daughters and spoke about coaching their sports teams. He praised his mother, also a judge, for advising him to use common sense in applying the law. He noted that the majority of his clerks have been women and even gave a nod to Elena Kagan, an Obama appointee to the high court who hired Kavanaugh at Harvard Law School.