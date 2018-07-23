Judge Kavanaugh could give conservatives the vote they need to rein in EPA rules on climate change

In response to the decision written by Kavanaugh, the California Air Resources Board in March adopted the tougher EPA rules limiting the use of the outdated refrigerants. “The board’s action preserves the federal limits on the use of these powerful chemicals and refrigerants, and provides more certainty to industry,” Mary D. Nichols, the board chair, said in a statement. “We applaud the actions of many industries, which already have made significant investments in developing and using more climate-friendly alternatives to the high-global warming HFCs.”