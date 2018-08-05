Trump's Supreme Court nominee argued presidents should be shielded from all criminal probes — even questioning

Kavanaugh, like many conservatives, is fond of the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s lone dissent arguing the independent counsel law — which was in effect from 1978 to 1999 — was unconstitutional because it infringed on the powers of the president. “To repeat, Article II of the Constitution provides: ‘The executive power shall be vested in a president of the United States’. This does not mean some of the executive power, but all of the executive power,” Scalia wrote in 1988 in Morrison vs. Olson. That means the president has “complete control over the investigation and prosecution of violations of the law,” he said.