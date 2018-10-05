Kavanaugh's confirmation still up in the air even as senators prepare for a preliminary vote

The fate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh seems to be going down to the wire, with several uncertainties remaining even as a key preliminary vote was set for Friday morning.
One critical undecided lawmaker, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), announced Friday morning that she will reveal her final decision on Kavanaugh Friday afternoon, after the preliminary vote.
That suggested that she may support Friday morning’s vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination, but could vote differently during the final vote, which is now expected on Saturday.
The timing of that final vote is also up in the air. A hitch arose Thursday when Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who supports Kavanaugh, said he would not be in D.C. on Saturday because his daughter is getting married in his home state.
If the count on Kavanaugh ends up being tight, that might force GOP leaders to keep the voting open for longer than expected, perhaps until late Saturday or Sunday.
And another key vote, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), told reporters Friday morning he may not make a final decision until shortly before he votes that morning. He was rereading the FBI report Friday morning about the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.
Other undecided lawmakers include Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).
Kavanaugh’s confirmation process was scrambled by allegations of sexual misconduct and assault that emerged in recent weeks. Christine Blasey Ford, a Palo Alto University professor, said he tried to rape her in high school, and Deborah Ramirez said he exposed himself to her when they were college classmates.
The White House ordered a supplemental FBI background check after a handful of Republicans threatened to withhold their support from Kavanaugh, and senators began reviewing the confidential report on Thursday.
On Friday morning, Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, repeated his contention that the investigation did not find any evidence for the allegations. He said Democrats' treatment of Kavanaugh has been "nothing short of monstrous."
"Before left-wing outside groups and Democratic leaders had him in their sights, Judge Kavanaugh possessed an impeccable reputation and was held in high esteem by the bench and the bar alike,” Grassley said.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the Judiciary Committee’s ranking Democrat, said she was disturbed by the allegations and Kavanaugh’s subsequent appearance during an emotionally charged hearing last week. Kavanaugh, who currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and previously worked for the independent counsel’s office during the investigation of President Bill Clinton, described opposition to his nomination as “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”
"We saw a man filled with anger and aggression,” Feinstein said. She added, "This behavior revealed a hostility and a belligerence that is unbecoming someone seeking to be elevated to the United States Supreme Court."
President Trump used the fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination to rile up his supporters at a rally in Rochester, Minn., on Thursday night, drawing chants of “we want Kavanaugh” from the crowd.
“All you have to do is look at the polls over the last three or four days and it shows that their rage-fueled resistance is starting to backfire at a level that no one has ever seen before,” he said.
Although some polls have shown increasing Republican enthusiasm ahead of the November midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, Kavanaugh’s support among voters as a whole is historically low.
7:20 a.m.: This article was updated with comments by Grassley and Feinstein.
This article was originally published at 6:45 a.m.