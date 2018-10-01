Trump says Republican senators are calling the shots on Kavanaugh FBI investigation

The first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology researcher with Palo Alto University and the Stanford Medical School, said that she hasn't been contacted by the FBI, according to a person working with her who declined to be identified in order to speak more freely. As Ford recounted in her Thursday testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, ahead of Kavanaugh's appearance, he allegedly forced her into a bedroom when he was 17 and she 15, and drunkenly sexually assaulted her before she escaped.