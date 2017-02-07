Lawmakers will grill Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Trump's travel ban

As court battles swirl around President Trump’s constraints on who can enter the U.S., his top Homeland Security official will face tough questioning Tuesday from lawmakers concerned about the legality of his restrictions and their haphazard rollout.

In his first appearance before Congress since Trump temporarily halted refugees and barred entry for people from seven countries, sowing chaos at airports and spawning protests, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly will be in the awkward position of defending the execution of a directive he didn’t see until the week it was issued and wasn’t told was coming until the day before it was signed.

In the meantime, travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by Trump’s temporary ban — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — hurried to board flights to the U.S. during what might be a brief window to enter the country while challenges to the president’s order are heard in federal appeals court.

A lawsuit attempting to overturn Trump’s travel ban appears to be on the fast track to the Supreme Court; judges on the San Francisco-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals scheduled arguments for Tuesday.

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), advised Trump on the travel restrictions late last year after Trump was elected and defended the president’s decision to implement them. But McCaul has criticized how the orders were carried out.

“It is clear adjustments are needed,” McCaul said in a statement last week. “In the future, such policy changes should be better coordinated with the agencies implementing them and with Congress to ensure we get it right — and don’t undermine our nation’s credibility while trying to restore it.”

The internal watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security began investigating the implementation of the order last week.

Appearing before McCaul’s panel, Kelly will also face questions about Trump’s instructions to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and how the administration intends to pay for it. Costs have been estimated at $12 billion to $38 billion.

Trump’s order stripping away most restrictions on who should be deported is also expected to come up.

As many as 8 million people in the country illegally are being targeted for deportation, a far larger group than the criminals and “bad hombres” Trump has repeatedly described as his priorities for kicking out of the country.

Twitter: @ByBrianBennett

brian.bennett@latimes.com

ALSO:

White House aides who wrote Trump's travel ban see it as just the start

Trump administration signals that some bans on U.S. entry could be extended indefinitely

When Trump says he wants to deport criminals, he means something starkly different than Obama