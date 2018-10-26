What you need to know before the midterm election

A good poll will disclose all the questions that were asked. That way you can tell if some were worded in a way that's designed to skew the results. It will also disclose who conducted the poll, how it was conducted, when it was taken, how big the sample was and what the margin of error was. In states like California that have large numbers of people who don't speak fluent English, a good poll will be conducted in more than one language. A poll of Californians who are fluent enough to answer questions in English is not at all the same as a poll of all California voters.