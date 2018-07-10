Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn is due in court Tuesday

President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn is scheduled to return to federal court Tuesday for the first time since he pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to one count of lying to federal agents about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition.
The retired Army lieutenant general was charged as part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe into whether there was any conspiracy between Trump’s allies and Russians to influence the 2016 election.
Tuesday’s hearing appears to be a procedural step, but it could provide hints about the direction the investigation is taking in coming months.
As part of Flynn’s plea deal, he agreed to help prosecutors with other cases, and his sentencing has been delayed. However, the special counsel’s office and Flynn’s lawyers recently requested that the probation office prepare a pre-sentence report, a standard step in the process.
U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan called for the hearing to determine why the court shouldn’t follow its standard practice of preparing a report and scheduling a sentencing date at the same time.
Flynn, who was fired as head of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, was a prominent Trump supporter during the 2016 campaign.
He served only 24 days as national security advisor in the White House before he was forced out for misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia’s ambassador in Washington.
In the months since Flynn pleaded guilty, it’s unclear what kind of assistance he’s provided to prosecutors. The special counsel’s office has not cited him as a witness in court papers so far.
But it’s clear prosecutors believed he could be valuable enough to cut him a more favorable deal. In his plea agreement, he admitted to acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Turkey, a federal crime, but he wasn’t charged with the violation.
Flynn is not the only person from Trump’s team who agreed to cooperate with the special counsel’s office. Rick Gates, the Trump campaign’s former deputy chairman, pleaded guilty in February. His sentencing has not been scheduled.
George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7. He pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Russians.