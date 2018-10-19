Nancy Pelosi hints at short-term lease on House speakership

Democrats have yet to win a House majority and Nancy Pelosi’s return as speaker is by no means certain, but already she has one eye on the exits.
“I see myself as a transitional figure,” Pelosi said in an interview in which she professed utmost confidence that, should Democrats take control of the chamber on Nov. 6, she will again assume the top leadership position. “I have things to do. Books to write; places to go; grandchildren, first and foremost, to love.”
She hastened to add she was not imposing a limit on her tenure. “Do you think I would make myself a lame duck right here over this double-espresso?” the San Francisco Democrat said Thursday in a downtown Miami cafe, with a raised eyebrow and a laugh.
By implicitly limiting her time as speaker, Pelosi could ease the pressure to stand aside by signaling her willingness for a new and younger generation of leaders to take over sooner rather than later.
Pelosi has quietly been grooming potential successors, among them Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank, and though she said she would be delighted to hand the speaker’s gavel to another woman — “Oh, yeah!” she exclaimed — she has no plans to try to force a choice.
“Whoever is next is not up to me,” she said. “If I were saying, ‘I want so-and-so to be my successor,’ that’s not right.”
Pelosi, 78, made history in January 2007 when she became the first female speaker in history, a post she relinquished four years later after Republicans seized control of the House in a 2010 midterm landslide.
She has held the job of House minority leader ever since, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for Democrats but also serving as a favorite GOP foil. This election cycle alone Pelosi has appeared in tens of thousands of ads, the overwhelming majority of them negative.
Some Democrats — especially in competitive races — have sought to distance themselves from their congressional leader, whose liberal philosophy and San Francisco pedigree have made her Republican shorthand for out-of-touch, left-wing elitism. Dozens of House candidates have called for a change in the Democratic leadership and vowed not to support Pelosi’s return as speaker.
Still, she remains a prodigious fundraiser and, in certain blue-shaded parts of the country, a welcome guest. In just the most recent campaign-finance reporting period, Pelosi raised $34 million for Democrats, boosting her total since entering the House leadership in 2002 as minority whip to more than $700 million.
The vote for Democratic leadership will take place after Thanksgiving, allowing time to pass after the Nov. 6 election. As yet, no serious rivals have emerged.
Pelosi expressed no doubt she had the votes to remain speaker. “I haven’t asked anyone for their support,” she said, later adding that doesn’t mean they haven’t told her she has their support.
Although Pelosi grew up in politics — as a girl she worked on her father’s campaigns for Congress and Baltimore mayor — she did not win election until she was 47 and had ushered her five children out of the household.
Pelosi said she never expected to serve more than 10 years. She recalled seeing an elderly House member hobbling on a cane early in her term, and telling a colleague, “It’s never going to be me. I’m not staying around that long.”
It’s now been more than 30 years since Pelosi’s election in 1987, though physical infirmity has never been an issue; she routinely works 12- to 18-hour days.
Pelosi would have stepped aside as leader, she said, had Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election.
But with no other woman at the table, Pelosi said, “it was the most urgent of all moments” to keep her seat alongside President Trump, GOP leaders and the top Democrat in the Senate, New York’s Charles E. Schumer.
“I feel a very strong responsibility to stay in this office for at least the next two years while he’s president,” Pelosi said over that double-espresso. “And let’s hope it doesn’t go any longer than that for him.”