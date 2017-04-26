Obamacare 101 — What's the big debate over health insurance cost-sharing subsidies?

As President Trump and congressional leaders scramble to put together a spending bill to keep the government from shutting down at the end of this week, negotiations could turn on the fate of an arcane, but critical part of the Affordable Care Act: cost-sharing reduction payments, or CSRs.

If you’ve never heard of this piece of the Obamacare puzzle, here’s a rundown of what they are and why they’re getting pulled into Trump’s first budget fight.

Obamacare 101 is a periodic primer on the debate over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act »

What are the cost-sharing reduction payments?

One of the pillars of Obamacare are the insurance marketplaces that allow Americans who don’t get coverage through an employer to shop among health plans that must all cover a basic set of benefits.

Low- and moderate-income shoppers with annual incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level — between about $12,000 and $48,000 — qualify for subsidies that offset the cost of their monthly insurance premiums.

Less well-known are the so-called cost-sharing reductions. Consumers who make between 100% and 250% of the poverty line can get this additional assistance to cover co-pays and deductibles if they select certain health plans on the Obamacare marketplaces.

These cost-sharing reductions mean that someone who might otherwise face an annual deductible of $2,000 or more would potentially have no deductible at all. This additional assistance can be especially important as many low-priced health plans force consumers to pay high deductibles before their medical care is covered.

This year, the CSR payments will cost the federal government about $7 billion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Why are they an issue now?

Most spending in Obamacare is mandatory, which means that it does not require Congress to appropriate it every year in a spending bill. But there has been some debate about whether the CSR payments fall into this category.

The Obama administration initially sought congressional approval for CSR payments but later maintained this was not necessary. And since 2014, Obama administration has made CSR payments to lower deductibles for millions of low-income consumers.

Republicans have argued this usurped Congress’ authority over spending. Last year, a federal judge agreed with them, though she suspended her order while the case was being appealed.

What would happen if the CSR payments are stopped?

Health insurers and other experts have been warning for months that eliminating the payments could destabilize the Obamacare marketplaces and cause some insurers to stop offering health plans.

That is because the payments currently go to insurers, who use them to offset the losses they incur from covering medical expenses that consumers would normally have to pay until they reach their deductibles.

If the payments are stopped, insurers would still be barred from charging low-income consumers for deductibles. But insurers would no longer be able to get financial aid for the costs they are bearing.

Some insurance companies would likely decide that it was no longer worth selling health plans on the marketplaces. Others might conclude that they have to raise premiums to cover the additional losses.

That could cost some consumers more, particularly those who don’t qualify for government assistance.

It could also cost the federal government more as higher premiums would mean higher subsidies for those who qualify (because the value of subsidies is tied to the cost of insurance premiums).

The additional cost of the subsidies might even outstrip the savings that would be generated by stopping the CSR payments, according to a new analysis from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, which estimates that stopping the CSR payments would save $10 billion in 2018 but lead to $12 billion in additional subsidy payments, assuming insurers did not abandon the Obamacare markets next year.

How did the CSR payments get dragged into the current budget debate?

To prevent an insurance market meltdown, insurers industry officials and many Democrats have urged congressional leaders to include funding for the CSR payments in the spending bill that Congress must pass this week to keep the government open.

That would make the fate of the payments less dependent on the ongoing lawsuit.

But Trump has suggested several times that he wants to use money for CSR payments as a bargaining chip to get concessions from Democrats on funding for a border wall with Mexico. Republicans are also hoping to use the issue to gain Democratic votes to increase military funding.

That has intensified concerns that Trump and the GOP may be willing to sabotage Obamacare marketplaces, even if millions could lose insurance protections.

What is going to happen?

Democratic congressional leaders have said they won’t trade CSR payments for border wall funding and warned Trump he will be blamed for any disruptions in Americans’ health insurance coverage.

And even some Republican lawmakers, worried about being blamed for a collapse in the insurance markets, have indicated that they want Congress to fund the payments.

But it remains unclear what the president will do.

Caption Trump makes statement on airstrikes in Syria The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. Caption Trump makes statement on airstrikes in Syria The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. Caption Pro-Trump rally in Berkeley Pro-Trump rally in Berkeley Pro-Trump rally in Berkeley Caption White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is under fire for saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. Caption Neil M. Gorsuch is sworn in to the Supreme Court President Trump speaks at the public swearing in of Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. President Trump speaks at the public swearing in of Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Caption Rio Grande Valley border crossing Rio Grande Valley border crossing (Brian van der Brug / Los Angleles) Rio Grande Valley border crossing (Brian van der Brug / Los Angleles)

noam.levey@latimes.com

@noamlevey

ALSO

Trump at the 100-day mark: Stable support but few achievements

Did Trump do that? Test your knowledge of the president's first 100 days

Trump promised he'd achieve a lot in his first 100 days. Here's where his campaign promises stand