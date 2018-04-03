Former lawyer to be sentenced for lying in the Russia investigation

Alex van der Zwaan, a former attorney at a prestigious law firm, is scheduled to be sentenced in Washington on Tuesday for lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe, making him the first defendant in the sprawling criminal case to face sentencing.
Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty in February to lying about his conversations with Rick Gates, who was Donald Trump's deputy campaign manager in 2016, and an unnamed person who prosecutors say has ties to Russian intelligence.
The former attorney is one of five individuals who have pleaded guilty to charges brought by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is examining whether Trump's team assisted Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The others are all cooperating with Mueller's investigation.
A sixth defendant, Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, is fighting multiple charges of money laundering, bank fraud and tax evasion in federal courts in Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Prosecutors also have charged 13 Russians and three Russian entities — including the Internet Research Agency, which U.S. officials said churned out social media posts to manipulate American public opinion during the 2016 campaign.
It's unclear whether Van der Zwaan's case is related to the U.S. election. As a lawyer at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, he helped produce a controversial report used to defend the former pro-Russian government of Ukraine against accusations that it had improperly prosecuted a political opponent.
Gates and Manafort helped lead an undisclosed lobbying campaign on behalf of their Ukrainian client, generating tens of millions of dollars that the two then sought to hide in overseas accounts and front companies, according to court documents.
When asked by investigators about his contacts with Gates and another unnamed person, Van der Zwaan withheld information about communications in the months leading up to the U.S. election. He also deleted messages, according to prosecutors.
In a court filing, the special counsel's office said Van der Zwaan "lied repeatedly, and prior to which he destroyed and failed to produce pertinent documents."
The unnamed person has ties to Russian intelligence and the lies all involved matters "pertinent to the investigation," according to prosecutors.
The special counsel's office did not take a position on whether Van der Zwaan should face time behind bars.
His lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to spare him a prison sentence, describing him as "a loving husband, expectant father, devoted son and caring friend and godparent."
"Although Alex committed a serious offense, just punishment does not require incarceration," the lawyers said in a court filing. They also said Van der Zwaan "made a concerted effort to correct the record" after initially lying.
