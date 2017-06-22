Four GOP senators say they oppose current Obamacare repeal bill as political jockeying begins

Four key conservative senators — Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson and Rand Paul — jointly announced their opposition to the GOP’s draft Obamacare repeal bill Thursday, setting the stage for an intense political showdown ahead of next week’s vote.

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor,” the senators said in a statement.

Senate GOP leaders can lose no more than two Republicans from their slim 52-seat majority to pass the bill over Democratic opposition. There are several senators who are jockeying for changes to the legislation before giving their votes.

The joint statement came just a few hours after the long-promised legislative outline was released.

At the same time, more centrist senators have yet to give the measure their support, and are expected to push for changes that soften the hits to Medicaid recipients, who are among those likely to lose health coverage under the Republican plan.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said she would review the draft “using several factors to evaluate whether it provides access to affordable health care for West Virginians, including those on the Medicaid expansion and those struggling with drug addiction.”

The days ahead are likely to be filled with political twists and turns after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a “discussion draft” of the long-awaited bill during a private marathon meeting of GOP senators on Thursday morning.

McConnell all but opened the door to negotiations by insisting the bill, which was criticized for being crafted behind closed doors, was simply a draft. That allows senators to suggest changes that may help them become more politically comfortable with the bill.

