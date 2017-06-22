Senate set to unveil secretive Obamacare repeal bill, with a vote likely next week

Senate Republicans are set to unveil their sweeping bill to roll back the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, a secretive effort that would dramatically reduce federal spending on healthcare and potentially leave millions more Americans uninsured.

The legislation, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s team has been writing behind closed doors, is expected to hew closely to the Obamacare repeal passed last month by House Republicans. That version was first celebrated by President Trump in a White House Rose Garden ceremony, though he later criticized the bill as “mean.”

McConnell hopes to call a vote on the measure next week, all but daring Republican holdouts to oppose it and prolong what has already been a painstaking process to advance their promise to do away with Obamacare.

“It will not be the best possible bill; it will be the best bill possible,” Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas said as he headed into a closed-door meeting. “We’ve been in the backseat of Thelma and Louise’s convertible for quite a while, and we’re getting pretty close to the canyon. It’s time for us to get out of the damn car.”

Like the House effort, the Senate bill appears likely to produce major losses in insurance coverage as hundreds of billions of dollars in federal healthcare assistance to low- and moderate-income Americans are cut over the next decade.

It is also expected to do away with the Affordable Care Act’s system of taxes and its mandate that every American carry insurance.

As the bill was being crafted, advocates for physicians, patients and others — and even senators themselves — complained of being shut out of the process. As of Wednesday, senators said they had not yet viewed the text.

"Believe me, I'm even more eager than you are to see the bill," Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told reporters before another private Senate GOP meeting at the Capitol.

The centerpiece of the Senate bill will likely be a series of major reductions in federal aid for poor Americans who rely on the government Medicaid program and for slightly higher-income consumers who currently qualify for federal subsidies to help them buy private health insurance through the Obamacare marketplace.

An expansion of Medicaid benefits offered under Obamacare would be phased out beginning in 2020 and shut down completely by 2023, senators said.

To date, 31 states have expanded Medicaid eligibility since 2014, helping to drive a historic reduction in the number of uninsured Americans — including many of those now struggling with opiate addiction.

Over the last four years, the share of people without coverage in the U.S. has been cut in half, data show.

Conservatives want a swift end to the Medicaid expansion, but centrist senators and those from states that expanded coverage, particularly in the economically hard-hit Rust Belt, prefer a slower wind-down.

“I think we have to do it in a very measured fashion,” said North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, whose state has not expanded Medicaid but is considering such a move. “That’s going to create controversy with some people on our side who want to do it sooner.”

The Senate bill would also cap future federal aid to states for Medicaid, fundamentally transforming a safety-net health insurance program that now covers about 70 million poor Americans. Such a cap will likely require states to either scale back insurance coverage or cut services, according to independent analyses from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The agency estimated there would be 23 million more Americans without insurance in the first decade under the House bill.

Separately, the Senate bill is expected to restructure a system of subsidies that help Americans pay for private insurance on the Obamacare marketplaces.

These tax credits, which about 8 million Americans receive, lower the cost of insurance plans that consumers can buy on HealthCare.gov, Covered California and other insurance marketplaces.

Under Obamacare, the amount of assistance available is linked to how much people earn and where they live, with larger subsidies for lower-income consumers and residents of regions with very high insurance costs.

Republicans, though, have been split over how exactly to undo this system, mindful that they will probably be jacking up costs for many consumers.

Many Republican senators are also concerned about further destabilizing insurance markets that have already been buffeted by uncertainty about the Trump administration’s commitment to keeping the markets afloat.

While the House bill linked the credits primarily to consumers’ age, with older Americans receiving bigger subsidies than young consumers, Senate Republicans say they are eyeing a more generous subsidy structure that would provide some added assistance to lower-income consumers — so much so that libertarian-leaning Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky warns it will end up costing more than Obamacare.

“The Senate’s going to offer more subsidies,” Paul told reporters Wednesday. “There’s a great danger, from the point of view of somebody who thought we were repealing Obamacare, that we’re going to actually be replacing Obamacare with Obamacare.”