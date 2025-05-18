Advertisement
Biden is diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said in a statement. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

