Biden is diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden speaks at the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled conference in Chicago in April.

Former President Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said in a statement. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

