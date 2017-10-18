Sessions again refuses to answer questions about his talks with Trump before Comey firing

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told a Senate panel Wednesday that he would not answer questions about his conversations with President Trump leading up to the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey, saying he considered them confidential.

Sessions, the former senator from Alabama and 20-year member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is testifying before that committee for the first time since being confirmed as attorney general.

Democrats have made it clear they will once again press him for answers about his conversations with Trump and Comey in the days before Trump dismissed the FBI director in May.

In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee probing questions of Russian interference in last year’s election, Sessions said that he and Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod J. Rosenstein agreed that Comey needed to go because of his decision to talk about the email investigation of Hillary Clinton — and his defense of it in Congress.

But Sessions would not answer Wednesday when Sen. Dianne Feinstein, (D-Calif.) the committee’s top Democrat, asked whether Trump fired Comey to remove a cloud created by the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

“That calls for a communication I’ve had with the president and I believe it remains confidential,” Sessions said. Pressed by Feinstein about whether that meant Trump did say something about Russia, Sessions said he “cannot confirm or deny the existence of any communication with the president that I consider confidential.”

Sessions says he needs to protect a tradition of confidential conversations between the president and aides. But Trump has not formally invoked executive privilege, which might force a legal confrontation between the White House and Congress.

Last week, the Democratic senators on the committee sent a letter to Sessions, warning him that they expected he “will answer members’ questions fully and truthfully” or invoke the privilege.

“The American people have a right to know why he was fired, especially in the middle of so many high profile investigations,” Chairman Charles E. Grassley, (R-Iowa) said in opening remarks.

The appearance comes after a tumultuous summer, as Sessions endured a barrage of public criticism from Trump, even as he aggressively moved to champion tough policies on crime and immigration at the Justice Department. When Trump decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, it was Sessions who was delivered the news. In his opening remarks, Sessions said DACA was “unlawful and contrary to the laws passed by this institution.”

Senators also will want to ask the attorney general about his opposition to sentencing reform measures, and his vociferous support of Trump’s travel bans.

